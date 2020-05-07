Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK shares end shortened week on upbeat note

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:23 IST
UK shares end shortened week on upbeat note

Britain's stock markets ended a shortened week on a positive note on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports fed into hopes for a swift recovery from a coronavirus-led recession. With UK markets closed on Friday for a public holiday, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.4% by the close to wrap up a second consecutive week of gains.

The domestically oriented mid-cap index rose 1.7%. Banks, miners, oil and gas companies were among the top performer as investors took cheer from the Chinese data showing that exports rose unexpectedly in April as factories raced to make up for lost sales.

That helped markets look past the Bank of England's dire projection that the British economy could shrink by 14% this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. That would be its biggest plunge since a 'Great Frost' in 1709. The central bank, which refrained from any big moves on Thursday, kept the door open for more stimulus next month.

"There's a lot of momentum behind equity markets these days," said Stefan Koopman, senior market economist at Rabobank. "But the bottom line is, it is going to hurt badly in the next couple of quarters and there has to be a point where markets will start to price in a little bit more realistically."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of the country's lockdown next week, a spokesman said, amid criticism for moving too slowly to tackle an outbreak that has led to more than 30,000 deaths in Britain. In company news, Britain's biggest telecoms group BT tumbled 8.1% after it suspended its dividend and pulled guidance for 2020, citing the pandemic.

Its shares also took a hit as U.S. firm Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica agreed to merge their British businesses in a $38 billion deal to challenge market leader BT. HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland gained between 2.7% and 5.4% after a Bank of England "desk-top" stress test showed that leading banks are sufficiently robust to keep lending despite the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Insurer RSA jumped 6.6% after it estimated its exposure to the outbreak at only 25 million pounds ($31 million) and said that most of its business-interruption policies did not provide cover for coronavirus-related claims. Rival Phoenix Group gained 6.3% after confirming it would pay a dividend for 2019.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fiorentina say three players test positive for COVID-19

Three players at Serie A soccer club Fiorentina have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as three members of the back-up staff, the Florence-based club said in a statement on Thursday. The tests were carried out ahead of a return to traini...

Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisi...

First train carrying migrant workers to MP leaves Delhi; second train to Bihar to leave Friday

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, stranded in the national capital for nearly 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, left for their state in a special Shramik train on Thursday. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said th...

Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday said it has crossed Rs 600 crore in fixed deposit accounts as it witnessed growth during the lockdown period due to volatility in other assets. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has crossed Rs 600 crores in fixed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020