FICCI and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas release FICCI Frames report on 'Entertainment Law Book 2020'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the oldest & largest apex business organization in India and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, India's largest & leading law firm are delighted to release its joint report 'Entertainment Law Book 2020'. This report presents regulatory developments in the field of TV broadcasting and distribution, music, radio, filmed entertainment and other segments in the media & entertainment space.

It also includes several thought provoking articles on diverse topics, dealing with the issues in the media & entertainment sector. The report was originally scheduled to launch at the FICCI Frames 2020, however due the given COVID-19 situation the conference was called off this year. A copy of the report is attached here.

"It is an honour and a privilege to present this report on the legal and regulatory issues impacting the Media and Entertainment sector. This report gives a bird's eye view of all important and relevant developments in the past year, encompassing the entire gamut of the media & entertainment sector. I would like to thank FICCI and members of its media & entertainment committee for choosing us as a knowledge partner for the second consecutive year and all those who have contributed their time and valuable insights in making this report a possibility," said Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. "The report touches upon some vital aspects that are playing an influential role in charting the way for the future of the media & entertainment industry. The issues lay strong foundations of the possible framework and solutions to developing the laws that will in time, govern the media & entertainment industry, in our country. On behalf of FICCI, I express our appreciation to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and the members of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee for presenting the 2020 edition of this Report," said Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI.

"I am very delighted at the release of FICCI Frames Entertainment Law Report 2020. It was great experience to meet the key players in this industry and get their practical insight into the future of different verticals of this industry and the impact of digital revolution," said Bharat Vasani, Partner (Head - Media & Entertainment).