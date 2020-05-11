Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 gains as investors look beyond pandemic to recovery

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:43 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 gains as investors look beyond pandemic to recovery

The S&P 500 inched higher on Monday as investors balanced caution over new spikes in coronavirus infections with expectations that an economy crippled by mandated shutdowns will soon be re-opened for business. While the Dow was nominally lower, technology shares put the Nasdaq on course for its sixth consecutive advance. The tech-heavy index is now up about 3% year-to-date.

All three major U.S. indexes remain within 20% of all-time highs reached in February, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq within 10% of its closing record. Indeed, despite bleak recent economic data, including Friday's 20.2 million drop in U.S. payrolls, Wall Street has gained in recent weeks as investors look beyond pandemic to recovery.

"I don't know who would be selling going into the reopening of the economy, saying I'm going to take my ball and go home now," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "A lot of professional investors are fearful of missing out and that has kept them in the market begrudgingly." But a surge of new coronavirus infections in Germany and South Korea suggested early efforts to lift restrictions could be premature, even as businesses around the world, shuttered by social distancing restrictions, begin re-opening their doors.

"If the number of cases really spike in places that have opened up, it raises concerns of a potential second shutdown," Pavlik added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.79 points, or 0.09%, to 24,309.53, the S&P 500 gained 8.54 points, or 0.29%, to 2,938.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.59 points, or 1.04%, to 9,215.91.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, 5 were in the black, with healthcare enjoying the largest percentage gain. First-quarter earnings season is nearing the final stretch, with 440 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 67.5% have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

In aggregate, S&P 500 earnings are seen to have dropped by 12.1% in the first quarter, compared with a year ago. Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc jumped 6.7% as the pandemic boosted third-quarter sales.

Chesapeake Energy Corp slid 12.7% after it said bankruptcy is among the options under consideration as the shale driller copes with plummeting oil and gas prices. Marriott missed first-quarter profit margins by a wide margin as bookings plunged. The hotel operator's shares were down 4.5%.

Shares of Under Armour Inc plunged 10.0% after the athletic wear company forecast a 50% to 60% drop in the second quarter as many of its stores remain shuttered. Packaged food company General Mills said it expects to surpass its fiscal 2020 sales expectations as consumers stock their pantries amid lockdowns, sending its stock up 2.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

Mumbai, May 11 PTIMore than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaki...

Congo president's chief of staff denies graft charges as trial begins

The chief of staff to Democratic Republic of Congos president denied all wrongdoing on Monday as his trial on charges of embezzling more than 50 million in public funds opened live on national television.Vital Kamerhe, who appeared at a two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020