Gadkari welcomes PM's economic package  MSMEs

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed confidence that the MSME, village and cottage industry will grow to new heights on the back of Rs 20 lakh crore package announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister for MSMEs and Road Transport and Highways said, "through this historical package, the Prime Minister has fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of the MSME, village and cottage industry sector." Gadkari said, with abundant resources, superior technology and raw materials, India can soon become self-reliant in all sectors. He said, the Prime Minister has also envisioned India as a super economic power in global economy.

The minister said that the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic should be taken as a blessing in disguise and strive to maintain positivity and self confidence to take India ahead. Gadkari said the nation will remember this gesture of the Prime Minister for a very long time.