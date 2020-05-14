Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:38 IST
Shopping malls seek TN Govt's nod to operate

Chennai, May14(PTI): The Shopping Centres Association of India, representing the malls operating in the country, have requested the Tamil Nadu government to allow opening of malls in a phased manner adhering to standard operating procedures. Senior representatives of the industry in a statement here said a standard operating procedure will be followed including maintaining social distancing, ensuring a hygiene environment in malls in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the association, there are over 25 malls having total footprint of over 165 lakh square foot of built-up area under operations in the state. Nearly 40,000 jobs are provided in the sector both direct and indirect.

The shopping centres generate an annual consumption turnover of Rs 15,000 crore. "Mall owners have already put in place common standard operating procedures for cleanliness designed to minimise risk and enhance safety for customers, staff..," Forum Malls, hospital and business expansion, executive director, Suresh Singaravelu said.

Marina Mall Chennai managing director Aslam Packeer, CREDAI TN, Chairman S Sridharan, representatives of Phoenix Market City, Virtuous Retail, Express Avenue had met Chief Minister K Palaniswami in this regard recently. The association had also sought financial relief and moratorium support from the government towards sustenance of the malls.

According to Phoenix Mills Ltd chairman Atul Ruia, the sector is a major employment generator with a workforce of over 12 million employees nationally. "We have collaborated with SCAI to form standard operating procedures and guidelines ensuring safe and hygiene environments to employees, retailers," he said.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

