Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luckin Coffee shares crash on delisting risk

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:26 IST
Luckin Coffee shares crash on delisting risk

Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc slumped almost 40% to a record low in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a month's halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.

Luckin Coffee said on Tuesday that Nasdaq had notified the company of plans to delist it from the U.S. stock exchange, a month after the company disclosed that some employees had fabricated sales accounts. The coffee chain's stock, which has lost more than 90% of its value this year, fell to a low of $2.69 in premarket trade on Wednesday, a far cry from its peak of $51.38 in January.

Nasdaq's notice comes as the exchange renews its focus on auditing standards. This week it tightened listings rules, hoping to curb initial public offerings of Chinese companies closely held by insiders and opaque about accounting, Reuters reported. In its delisting notice, the bourse cited public interest concerns raised by the fabricated transactions and Luckin's failure to disclose material information.

"The type of scandal in our opinion is too severe to allow the company to be listed on the U.S. stock market," Zephirin Group analyst Lenny Zephirin told Reuters. Luckin, a rival to Starbucks in China, plans to challenge the move before a Nasdaq hearing panel, and will remain listed until the outcome, which is most likely within two months.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Buses to ply from Thursday in AP, masks and Arogya Setu app mandatory for passengers

After over 50 days, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC will resume intra-state services from May 21 maintaining adequate safety measures as part of the COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, a senior official of the RTC said ...

Ranvir Shorey-starrer 'Metro Park' to have 'quarantine' edition

Eros Now original series Metro Park is all set to roll out a special quarantine edition, wherein actors of the show, including Ranvir Shorey and Omi Vaidya, have shot episodes from home. The new edition of the series, written by Ajayan Venu...

Egypt to take 1% from public salaries due to coronavirus

Egypt will deduct 1 from public salaries for 12 months beginning on July 1 to offset with the economic repercussions of the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Wednesday.The tax will be imposed across all sectors of the economy, and 0.5 will a...

NIA arrests Hizbul terrorist in Parihar brothers murder case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the murder of Parihar brothers in November 2018, an official said on Wednesday. According to the NIA, the accused has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020