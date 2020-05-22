Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNS Named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ in Property and Casualty Insurance BPO By Everest Group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:18 IST
WNS Named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ in Property and Casualty Insurance BPO By Everest Group

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India& New York, United StatesBusiness Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ in Everest Group’s 2020 PEAK Matrix® for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO. This is the sixth consecutive year WNS has been named a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group’s report, which assesses the overall vision and capability, and market impact of service providers in the property and casualty insurance industry. WNS was cited for its focused ability to differentiate through domain expertise, resulting in successful wins for consulting-led, end-to-end operating model solutions. The report also highlights WNS’ digital investments and capabilities, including the ability to actualize automation projects, the company’s blockchain-based “VeriChain” solution, and its “Insurance-in-a-Box” offering which combines operations and technology to drive transformation. In addition, the assessment notes WNS’ year-over-year double-digit growth rate, expanding client portfolio in North America and APAC, and specialized domain-intensive expertise in actuarial services, risk management and the Lloyd’s syndicate.

“WNS’ continued recognition as a “Leader” in the P&C space is a testament to our domain focused approach, targeted strategic investments and solid execution. Our expanding capabilities across domain, technology, analytics and process coupled with a consulting-led digital operating model have positioned us to help clients manage accelerating business disruption and improve competitive positioning. Our previously announced strategic partnership with a new-age insurer is a perfect example of WNS’ ability to co-create unique, end-to-end BPaaS operating models designed to help create a “next generation” insurance company,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “WNS has differentiated, domain-centric positioning in the P&C insurance BPO market, with offerings and capabilities that cover the full insurance value chain,” according to Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Its investments in enhancing its digital stack, upskilling its talent, and expanding its delivery locations – both offshore and onshore – are reflected in its rapid growth in 2019. And, WNS has further solidified its presence in the North America, UK and Asia Pacific markets through new client wins,” he added.

WNS’ thought leadership in the insurance space is underscored by a recent WNS DecisionPoint report, which highlights COVID-19’s impact on the insurance industry. The report discusses the challenges associated with lower premiums and higher claims, and how Analytics-embedded solutions are the key to setting future premiums and re-designing policies by incorporating a pandemic variable. WNS partners with global insurance and re-insurance clients, providing end-to-end solutions across the entire insurance value chain. The company helps conceptualize and “co-create” state-of-the-art, innovative business models that address and drive disruption in today’s insurance industry. In addition, WNS has delivered significant business value to global insurers through analytics centers of excellence addressing insurance-specific functional areas including financial reporting, cognitive data capturing and processing, broker profiling, fraud analytics, loss prediction, a cloud-based and self-serve business intelligence analytics platform, NPS prediction, CAT modelling, AI-led social media analytics, pricing analytics and liability prediction.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2020, WNS had 44,292 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com. Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, state tally 1189

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Odisha on Friday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of cases in the state has reached 1,189 including 789 active cases. While 393 patients have...

Officials above 60 years won't be allowed in competition arena: BFI in SOP for resumption

Boxing events in the country, as and when they resume, will be held without spectators at well-ventilated instead of air-conditioned venues where officials above 60 years of age wont be allowed inside competition arena owing to the COVID-19...

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease, case study finds

Patients with COVID-19 may develop an inflammatory thyroid disease called subacute thyroiditis, according to a new case study. Subacute thyroiditis is characterised by neck pain and is usually preceded by an upper respiratory tract infectio...

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank on India RBI on Friday said Indias gross domestic product GDP growth will be in negative territory in 2020-21 as the outbreak of coronavirus has disrupted economic activities. In a televised address, RBI Governor Shaktikant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020