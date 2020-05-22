Spain says lockdown put hotel occupancy at 'nil'PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:00 IST
The latest report from Spain's National Statistics Institute makes grim reading for the country's tourism sector. The report published Friday said that in April hotel occupancy was "nil," as establishments locked down due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The institute, which is a government body, published columns of zeros for overnight stays, average length of stays and occupancy rates. Spain is Europe's second most popular tourist destination, after France.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- National Statistics Institute
- Europe
- France
ALSO READ
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls again on Thursday - health ministry
Back-to-back MotoGP races proposed for Spain's Jerez in July
Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag
Spain daily virus death toll trends downward
FACTBOX-From hairdressers to beaches - Spain's plan to phase out lockdown