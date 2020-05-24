Left Menu
Homefoodi to expand to 10 cities across India in next two years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:54 IST
Online food aggregator Homefoodi on Sunday said it is planning to expand its presence to ten cities across India in next two years and is also mulling to raise funds for it. The startup provides platform to home chefs to work from home and ensures delivery of home-cooked food to the people, Homefoodi said in a statement.

"Homefoodi will be scaling to the top 10 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad in the next 2 years," Homefoodi Founder & Director Narendra Singh Dahiya said. At that time, Homefoodi will have  over 1 lakh home chefs on the company's platform, he added.

"For the expansion we are planning to raise  funding of up to USD 5 million (over Rs 37 crore)," Dahiya said. All the home chefs on the company's platform are Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certified, Homefoodi said, adding currently it has over 200 home chefs working with it.  Homefoodi is currently present in Noida, Greater Noida and in Indirapuram (Ghaziabad).

