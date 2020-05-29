Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate clinical trial with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:40 IST
Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients
The company has 42 manufacturing facilities across six continents. Image Credit: ANI

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate clinical trial with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients. Nafamostat is approved in Japan for improvement of acute symptoms of pancreatitis and treatment of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

A group of scientists from the University of Tokyo in Japan and Leibniz Institute for Primate Research inGermany recently demonstrated that Nafamostat at very low concentrations suppresses a protein (TMPRSS2) that the Covid-19 virus uses to enter human lung cells. Another group from Institut Pasteur in South Korea also published data comparing antiviral efficacy of 24 drugs and Nafamostat against SARSCoV-2 in in-vitro studies in human lung epithelial derived cells.

In this research, Nafamostat was found to be the most potent drug and was able to inhibit virus entry at very low concentrations, consistent with findings from Japan and German labs. Globally, there are three clinical trials currently underway to test Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients. Thesetrials are being led by the University of Tokyo Hospital in Japan, Gyeongsang National University Hospital in South Korea, and a collaborative trial by University Hospital at Padova in Italy, University of Zurich inSwitzerland and Yokohoma City University in Japan.

Considering the pandemic situation and urgent need for newer treatment options, Sun Pharma plans toinitiate the clinical trials at the earliest. The company has initiated manufacturing of both, the active pharma ingredient and the finished product of Nafamostat in India, using technology from its subsidiary, Pola Pharma Japan. "Sun Pharma is constantly evaluating potential targets that can be explored for treating Covid-19 patients," said Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

"Nafamostat has shown promising data against SARS-CoV-2 virus in in vitro studies conducted by three independent groups of scientists in Europe, Japan and South Korea. We believe it holds promise in the treatment of Covid-19 patients," he said in a statement. Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

Delivering products for customers and patients in over 100 countries, its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across six continents which are approved by multiple regulatory agencies. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 176 Indians evacuated from Sri Lanka

Over 170 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka due to the global travel restrictions left for their homes on Friday aboard a special Air India flight. The Indian High Commission said the flight AI 0276, carrying 176 Indians under the Vande Bharat M...

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to operate additional repatriation flights to six countries

Air India said it will operate additional repatriation flights to six countries between June 4 and June 6 to bring back stranded Indians under the phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the six countries where the...

Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating - agencies

Russias foreign ministry said on Friday the situation in Libya was continuing to deteriorate and that a ceasefire there was in tatters, the RIA news agency reported.The ministrys spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said outside help to players in...

EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The European health regulator has vowed to conduct a speedy review of Gilead Sciences potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, but said it has not yet received an application from the U.S. drugmaker.The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020