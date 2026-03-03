Mawlynnong: The Cleanest Village Inspiring India
Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Mawlynnong village as a paragon of community-led cleanliness. Known as Asia's cleanest village, its practices boost tourism and offer a grassroots model for change. Through institutionalized measures and eco-tourism, it highlights the power of collective responsibility.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has lauded Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya for setting an example of community-driven cleanliness and responsibility. Celebrated as Asia's cleanest village, Mawlynnong gained fame in 2003, which significantly bolstered tourism in the area.
Mahindra emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in his social media post, noting that Mawlynnong's residents embody this ethos through their daily lives. "For Mawlynnong's inhabitants, cleanliness is not a campaign, but a cultural norm," he stated, attributing the village as a role model for India.
The village's strict cleanliness practices include bamboo dustbins and a plastic ban, illustrating grassroots efforts for sustainable change. Additionally, Mawlynnong offers eco-tourism attractions like the living root bridge and a bamboo skywalk, adding appeal to its clean reputation.
