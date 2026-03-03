Left Menu

Mawlynnong: The Cleanest Village Inspiring India

Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Mawlynnong village as a paragon of community-led cleanliness. Known as Asia's cleanest village, its practices boost tourism and offer a grassroots model for change. Through institutionalized measures and eco-tourism, it highlights the power of collective responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:36 IST
Mawlynnong: The Cleanest Village Inspiring India
  • Country:
  • India

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has lauded Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya for setting an example of community-driven cleanliness and responsibility. Celebrated as Asia's cleanest village, Mawlynnong gained fame in 2003, which significantly bolstered tourism in the area.

Mahindra emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in his social media post, noting that Mawlynnong's residents embody this ethos through their daily lives. "For Mawlynnong's inhabitants, cleanliness is not a campaign, but a cultural norm," he stated, attributing the village as a role model for India.

The village's strict cleanliness practices include bamboo dustbins and a plastic ban, illustrating grassroots efforts for sustainable change. Additionally, Mawlynnong offers eco-tourism attractions like the living root bridge and a bamboo skywalk, adding appeal to its clean reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

 India
2
Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

 India
3
Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

 India
4
Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026