Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:09 IST
NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1
The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferencing only from June 1, and all works, including mention of urgent matters, would be done online. Image Credit:

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferencing only from June 1, and all works, including mention of urgent matters, would be done online.

Court fee would be deposited online through Bharat Kosh, it said. "In order to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and after considering the various instructions and advisories relating to coronavirus control and lockdown issued by the government, Acting Chairperson, NCLAT has decided that all urgent cases will be heard through video conferencing mode from June 1, 2020," the tribunal said in a communication.

For urgent matters, the application has to be submitted only by e-mail to the registrar and if it is allowed, then a hard copy has to be filed as per the procedure. "After curing all the defects, the cases would be enlisted in the cause list to be published on the NCLAT website. The court fee shall be paid through Bharat Kosh," it said.

Moreover, the mentioning application must contain a separate paragraph giving consent for taking up the matter through virtual mode. During the virtual hearing, parties would be permitted to rely upon only on documents filed with the application.

The tribunal has also asked lawyers and parties to have stable and smooth connectivity of their devices such as desktop, laptop or tablet used for video conference. The matters would be heard by the NCLAT through the web-based video-conferencing system on the 'Vidyo' platform hosted on the servers of the National Data Centre of National Informatics Centre.

Vidyo is also being used by the Supreme Court, which is also conducting a virtual hearing in the wake of the lockdown. As per the tribunal's standard operating procedure (SOP), only one person would be allowed to speak at a time.

"Any attempt to jump during the presentation by another party may disrupt the proceedings and may also invite 'muting' of the microphone of the disrupting party," it said. In case a person wants to make a point he may raise his hand to invite the attention of the bench and all cross-talking or discussion could be done only after the mic has been put in 'mute' mode.

Recording the proceedings is strictly prohibited and the erring party would face stringent action, it added. "All decorum regarding the dress of presenters and verbal presentations should be maintained," it said, adding that parties are required to stay online till the bench concludes the hearing of their matter.

On May 13, the NCLAT cancelled its summer vacation to cover the shortfall in working days due to closure during the lockdown. The tribunal was to be closed for summer vacations from June 1-30. The NCLAT is presently headed by Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, who was appointed as the officiating chairperson in March.

The tribunal was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It is also the appellate tribunal for hearing appeals against orders passed by the NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Further, appeals against orders passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are also heard by the tribunal.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the worlds hopes atta...

La Liga clubs to begin full training sessions from June 1

La Liga has announced that Spains top-two football divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since the action was suspended in March due to the coronavirus. La Liga has been suspended since March due to the co...

US probably surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths weeks ago: Report

The number of people reported to have died of contracting the novel coronavirus infection in the United States surpassed 100,000 this week, but an analysis of overall deaths during the pandemic shows that the nation probably reached the ter...

US probably surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths weeks ago: Report

The number of people reported to have died of contracting the novel coronavirus infection in the United States surpassed 100,000 this week, but an analysis of overall deaths during the pandemic shows that the nation probably reached the ter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020