Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya disburses Kshs.1 billion support to revamp economy

“To date, the Government has disbursed over Kshs. 1 billion in support of this initiative,” the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr Rashid Aman disclosed today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:49 IST
Kenya disburses Kshs.1 billion support to revamp economy
“In the current Financial Year, the Government has injected over Kshs. 26 billion into this program which has benefitted over one million members of the society,’ Dr Aman said. Image Credit: Twitter (@MOH_Kenya)

The Government has rolled out short term and long term interventions to cushion the vulnerable members of the society and to revamp the economy.

The interventions include the weekly stipend of Kshs. 1,000, to those adversely affected by this COVID -19 pandemic. "To date, the Government has disbursed over Kshs. 1 billion in support of this initiative," the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr Rashid Aman disclosed today.

This program is complemented by the Kazi Mtaani program, which has employed over 26,000 youth to help enhance standards of hygiene, within urban centres, Dr Aman said and revealed that so far the Government has paid out over Kshs. 350 million to the youth already enrolled in this program.

"Plans are underway to expand it to recruit over 200,000 youth spread across the whole country, he disclosed even as the Government continues to fund the Inua Jamii social protection program, which targets to cushion the elderly and other vulnerable people in the society, he added.

"In the current Financial Year, the Government has injected over Kshs. 26 billion into this program which has benefitted over one million members of the society,' Dr Aman said.

These programs are all part of an elaborate Government strategy to protect the people and to revamp the economy. Recently, His Excellency the President unveiled an 8-point economic stimulus package, valued at Kshs. 53.7 billion, to aid in boosting the recovery of the economy. These are all efforts targeted at mitigating the impact of the pandemic, he said.

"All these initiatives are predicated on how our coronavirus infection curve behaves. If the curve rises exponentially, it will certainly undermine whatever initiatives that the Government has put in place to revamp the economy," he noted and added that the behaviour of the infection curve is totally dependent on our behaviour the people.

"Each of us has a role to play. Adopting responsible social behaviours to break the transmission chain of the virus is of vital importance. We must, therefore, continue to strictly observe the containment measures and obey the advisories issued by the Government," he stressed.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Silver, NBA shift focus to fighting racism

NBA commissioner Adam Silver asked all 30 teams to encourage and embrace the push for social change. Silver issued a memo to every NBA team late Sunday as nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna...

Monsoon, cyclonic activities bring rain, keep mercury in check

A vast swathe of the country experienced below-normal temperatures on Monday as many areas received rainfall due to a cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea and the beginning of monsoon. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its norma...

Delhi HC notifies rules to streamline video conferencing system

The Delhi High Court Monday notified the rules to consolidate and streamline the procedure relating to use of video conferencing for courts here. The High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2020, which come into force fr...

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

China said on Monday the United States was addicted to quitting following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization WHO and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.Foreign ministry spokesman Zh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020