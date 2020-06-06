Left Menu
CM Adityanath hails UPPCL for achieving good result amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:10 IST
The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 28 transmission sub-stations worth Rs 3,135 crore at his government residence. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for achieving a good result in ensuring electric supply amid the coronavirus crisis. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Power for All' resolution, efforts are continuously being made towards 24/7 power supply to every household in the coming time, the chief minister said.

The power corporation has achieved a good result in ensuring power supply amid corona crisis, he said. The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 28 transmission sub-stations worth Rs 3,135 crore at his government residence. Out of these, a project worth 1,881.78 crores was inaugurated, and foundation stones laid for projects worth Rs 1,253.56 crore. Adityanath said this is a new series of steps being taken towards achieving the goal of 'Power for All'. He said the UPPCL had the biggest target to achieve.

"After Independence, there were over 1 crore 24 lakh families who had never witnessed the electricity. By providing free electricity connection to them, their homes were lit. The government has also achieved the goal of electrification of 1.75 lakh majras," he said.

