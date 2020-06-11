Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era

Unilever proposed on Thursday to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company in Britain to give it more flexibility for mergers and acquisitions as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms businesses worldwide. The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise announced the plan almost two years after shareholders torpedoed its proposal to end the dual structure in place since 1930 by shifting its headquarters to the Netherlands from London.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:54 IST
Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era

Unilever proposed on Thursday to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company in Britain to give it more flexibility for mergers and acquisitions as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms businesses worldwide.

The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise announced the plan almost two years after shareholders torpedoed its proposal to end the dual structure in place since 1930 by shifting its headquarters to the Netherlands from London. "This post-COVID world is going to be a dynamic environment ... with opportunities for Unilever to create value for shareholders," Chief Executive Alan Jope told reporters.

Unilever's 2018 proposal was ultimately dropped in the face of a revolt by shareholders in Britain. The company has since replaced its Dutch chairman and chief executive. In 2018, Unilever was still reeling from an unexpected $143 billion takeover approach from Kraft Heinz and Britain's exit strategy from the European Union was being negotiated.

The new plan is the "best tactical option", Unilever's Danish Chairman Nils Andersen told reporters. Unilever, the world's second biggest packaged food company behind Nestle, said the proposal was the result of an 18-month review and was accelerated partly by a decision to demerge its tea business, a review of which is still underway.

The unification would be achieved through a cross-border merger, with shareholders of Dutch Unilever NV getting one share of British Unilever Plc for each share held. Half of the Dutch shareholders and 75% of the British shareholders will need to approve the plan for it to proceed.

"It makes sense for the company to have as flexible an operational structure as possible, and this appears to achieve it without any obvious downside," Steve Clayton, UK fund manager of the Hargreaves Lansdown Select Fund range, which owns Unilever shares. DUTCH REGRET

Unilever's revenue is under pressure from slowing emerging markets, North American competition and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hurt outdoor ice cream sales. Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman said Unilever could be vulnerable to activist investors, given its recent sales performance and valuation. He said Unilever's forward price-to-earnings ratio was 18.2 while home and personal care rivals typically trade upwards of 20 times.

Unilever Plc's shares were down 0.6% at 4,349 pence, erasing earlier gains, while the shares listed in the Netherlands were up 1.1%. Unilever, which expects to remain listed on the Amsterdam and London stock exchanges, said it expected no cost savings from the move as it would not change its British or Dutch operations, locations, activities or staffing.

The move was welcomed by Britain's business minister, who said it represented a vote of confidence in the country after its departure from the European Union. But while Unilever promised to raise investment in the Netherlands and keep its Foods and Refreshment (F&R) division based there, even if it was eventually spun off, there was Dutch disappointment.

"We regret this proposal as we would rather have seen a simplification with a Dutch company at the head," Economy Minister Eric Wiebes wrote to parliament. Unilever's F&R division, which represents about 40% of group sales, or 20 billion euros ($23 billion) annually, owns brands such as Knorr soup and Magnum ice cream. ($1 = 0.8793 euros)

(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Arun Koyyur, Alexander Smith and David Clarke)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

NIA supplementary charge sheet against 2 persons for running fake currency smuggling racket

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Patna against two persons for allegedly running a fake currency smuggling racket even when one of them was lodged in a Kolkata prison, the agency said i...

Athletics-Diack tells court he slowed handling of Russian doping cases to save sponsorship

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics, on Thursday told a French court he had slowed the handling of Russian doping cases between 2011-2013 to save a sponsorship deal with a Russian bank.Diack, 87, said he had not sought to prote...

Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital

Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad, has sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital. According to Aamir, his brother was admitted to Gandhi Hos...

UK council stops plan to remove statue of scout founder Baden-Powell

A British statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the worldwide scouting movement, will be given 24-hour security until it is removed or until the threat subsides after it became a target of anti-racism protests. Poole council had said it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020