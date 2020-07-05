Left Menu
Development News Edition

Software consulting services provided to Indian co's foreign client liable to GST: AAR

A firm engaged in the business of providing software related consultancy services in Oracle ERP approached the Tamil Nadu bench of the AAR seeking ruling on whether the services provided by it to foreign client of a GST-registered IT company, Doyen Systems, shall be treated as export of services. In the said case, the original contract was between Doyen Systems and the US client, and a part of the service was contracted to the applicant firm, who would be paid consultancy fee for his services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:46 IST
Software consulting services provided to Indian co's foreign client liable to GST: AAR

Firms providing information technology software related services to overseas client of an Indian business would be liable to pay 18 per cent GST, the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) has said. A firm engaged in the business of providing software related consultancy services in Oracle ERP approached the Tamil Nadu bench of the AAR seeking ruling on whether the services provided by it to foreign client of a GST-registered IT company, Doyen Systems, shall be treated as export of services.

In the said case, the original contract was between Doyen Systems and the US client, and a part of the service was contracted to the applicant firm, who would be paid consultancy fee for his services. The applicant had entered into agreement with Doyen Systems.

The foreign client was to pay consideration to Indian IT company and as per independently agreed upon contract value, which had no relevance/reference to contract between Doyen Systems and the applicant. Applicant was of the view that he directly rendered the service to foreign client and was paid consideration by Doyen Systems on behalf of foreign company.

The AAR while passing its ruling said there are two sets of contract -- one between applicant and Doyen Systems for providing professional and consultancy services, and second between Doyen Systems and its foreign client for providing software support services. The applicant is not party to the second contract.

AAR observed that applicant's contention of being an agent to Doyen Systems cannot be substantiated merely because the applicant is in e-mail correspondence with the employees of foreign clients of the Indian company. It doesn't mean that he is 'carrying on the business of supply of services' on behalf of company as required under definition of agent.

The AAR said that the applicant provides services as a 'Consultant' engaged by Doyen Systems'. "The services provided by the applicant to Doyen Systems Pvt Ltd is a supply of services under CGST/TNGST Act and the applicant is liable to pay relevant tax on such supply," the AAR said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the Authority has ruled that taxpayers providing information technology software related services to overseas client of an Indian business would be liable to pay GST at the rate of 18 per cent. "The Government should contemplate and pass on a tax neutral status to services sector for all indirect exports, as the procedural law has matured and technology is stable after three years of implementation. With this tweaking, GST would move to phase–II of 'Ease of Doing Business', whereby overall cost of capital in IT services sector could be further rationalised," Mohan added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains lash several parts of Haryana and Punjab, mercury drops

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab in the early hours on Sunday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches and providing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Moha...

IIT prof uses Rajasthani clay as catalyst for converting bio-oil into fuel

An IIT professor here has claimed to have developed a catalytic process using Rajasthani clay for converting bio-oil from organic waste into transport fuel at a considerably lower temperature, paving way for its mass production. ...

Six women workers, 16-yr-old killed in Modi Nagar factory fire

Six women and a 16-year-old boy were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory where they worked, officials said. Four other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflamm...

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarat's tally to 36,123; death toll up by 18 to 1,945: Health department.

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarats tally to 36,123 death toll up by 18 to 1,945 Health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020