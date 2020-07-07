Better connectivity infra between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal to promote eco growth: CUTS lntl

Better connectivity infrastructure between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal (BBIN) would help in promoting economic growth of these countries, research firm CUTS International said on Tuesday. "The need of the hour is large-scale job creation, and infrastructure is one such sector where much more focus is required. The current state of connectivity in the BBIN sub-region and the future need of its multi-modal connectivity are to be looked at in this context, CUTS International Secretary General Pradeep Mehta said in a statement.

He said coronavirus-induced supply-side shocks can fast spill over to the demand side resulting in large-scale unemployment and associated developmental challenges. He was speaking at a webinar on 'creating an enabling political economy discourse for multi-modal connectivity in the BBIN sub-region.

CUTS International Executive Director Bipul Chatterjee said there is a greater scope for land-locked countries like Nepal and Bhutan to increase their access to sea by use of as well as integrating with existing and developing inter-modal and multi-modal infrastructure between India and Bangladesh, among others. He added that innovative initiatives with optimal regulations, including large-scale digitisation of the means of connectivity, should be given priority.