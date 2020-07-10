Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Another record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite

The upcoming second-quarter earnings season, expected to be the worst for Europe and the United States since the 2008/09 financial crisis, added to the woes, pushing investors to chase safe-haven assets, such as U.S. Treasuries and the yen. European stocks declined 0.3%, taking cues from Asia, where China ended its rally.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Another record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite

World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. The upcoming second-quarter earnings season, expected to be the worst for Europe and the United States since the 2008/09 financial crisis, added to the woes, pushing investors to chase safe-haven assets, such as U.S. Treasuries and the yen.

European stocks declined 0.3%, taking cues from Asia, where China ended its rally. Shares in China fell 1.8% from a five-year high, as state media discouraged retail investors from chasing the market higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3%. Australian stocks declined by 0.6% as an extension of loan-payment deferrals hit the banking sector. Japanese stocks were down by 1.1%.

The e-mini futures for the S&P 500 erased early gains to trade down 0.6%. More than 60,500 new coronavirus infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, the largest single-day tally of cases by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China.

"The sharp increase in confirmed cases has led to growing concerns that a return to broad lockdowns lies ahead," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. "While lockdowns can slow down virus spread effectively, they come at very high economic cost." Some Asian cities that had appeared to have contained the disease, such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Melbourne, have also seen a spike in cases, prompting investors to take shelter in safe-haven assets.

In the currency market, the yen rose 0.4% against the dollar and 0.5% versus the euro. U.S. Treasury yields dipped to their lowest levels since late April. Gold was the only safe haven that didn't join the rush-for-safety party, sliding 0.3%, a day after hitting an eight-year high.

While economic data continued to improve, with the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropping to a near four-month low last week, investors remained cautious. A record 32.9 million people were still collecting unemployment checks. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.39% and the S&P 500 dropped 0.56%, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.53% to its fifth record closing high in six days.

In other moves, the Australian and New Zealand dollars , which are often traded as a liquid proxy for risk because of their close ties to China's economy, both fell against the greenback. The Aussie also fell as local officials use lockdowns and border restrictions to contain a sudden increase in coronavirus cases.

U.S. crude oil fell 2% to $38.81 a barrel and Brent crude fell 1.7% to $41.63 per barrel amid concern about a long-term decline in global energy demand.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-'Epic failure': U.S. election officials warn of November chaos due to budget crunch

A Michigan town wants machines to speed up counting of absentee ballots. In Ohio, officials want to equip polling places so voters and poll workers feel safe from the coronavirus. Georgia officials, rattled by a chaotic election last month,...

Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border

Four alleged Maoists were killed early on Friday by security personnel in Bihars West Champaran district, close to the India-Nepal border, in an operation that also led to the recovery of sophisticated weapons from a hideout, a top official...

AIADMK MLAs protest Pondy govt's handling of COVID-19 situation

Opposition AIADMK MLAs staged a sit in protest on Friday outside the Puducherry Assembly here against the alleged failure of the Congress government in extending relief to families hit by COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The legislators cam...

Facing crises and falling polls, Trump to hold rally in battleground New Hampshire

Faced with sliding poll numbers and multiple national crises, President Donald Trump is set to hold his latest rally on Saturday in New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and hopes to flip this year.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020