Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slide as BoE sees slower rebound, Glencore tumbles

Despite a stimulus-led rally since April, the FTSE 100 is still down about 20% this year while the S&P 500 is up 3%, and surging COVID-19 cases have raised the spectre of further lockdowns and threatened a nascent business recovery. The Bank of England said on Thursday the British economy would not recover to its pre-pandemic size until the end of next year, later than its earlier estimate of a recovery by the second half of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:53 IST
London stocks slide as BoE sees slower rebound, Glencore tumbles

London-listed shares fell on Thursday as the Bank of England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glencore tumbled after scrapping its dividend to pay down debt. The mining group slipped 4% as it also booked a $3.2 billion impairment charge, driving the FTSE 100 down 1.2% after three straight sessions of gains.

ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, was also among the biggest decliners on the blue-chip index after it posted a 50% drop in first-half adjusted earnings. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.8%, with industrial, real estate and financial stocks among the biggest drags.

"The outlook for the UK economy is not great but having underperformed both Europe and U.S. markets for a very long time, UK equities are poised for some catch-up in the coming months," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics in London. Despite a stimulus-led rally since April, the FTSE 100 is still down about 20% this year while the S&P 500 is up 3%, and surging COVID-19 cases have raised the spectre of further lockdowns and threatened a nascent business recovery.

The Bank of England said on Thursday the British economy would not recover to its pre-pandemic size until the end of next year, later than its earlier estimate of a recovery by the second half of 2021. British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said new housing starts could be down as much as 40% this year even with the industry showing signs of a rebound from its pandemic lows.

In earnings-driven moves, outsourcer Serco slumped 12.5% even as it reported a jump in first-half profit, while insurer Phoenix Group Holdings Plc jumped 2.7% on raising its 2020 cash generation target. Aero, mining and personal goods stocks were among the biggest decliners on the day.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...

Avert Beirut-like explosion in Chennai harbour: PMK chief

Chennai, Aug 6 PTI PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the government to take immediate steps to safely dispose of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reportedly stocked in Chennai harbour for years, saying a possible Beirut-like incident s...

Article 370 nullification India's internal matter, other countries should not interfere: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised nations, including those in Indias neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on its internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the l...

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern. Speaking after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020