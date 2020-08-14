Left Menu
Google partners CWC for flood forecasting initiative

These alerts provide timely, updated, and critical information that can help users make informed decisions on their safety, and that of their families and friends, Google on Friday said in a statement. Any user in the affected region having an Android smartphone with location services enabled will receive these alerts, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:01 IST
Google partners CWC for flood forecasting initiative
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google in association with the Central Water Commission (CWC) has taken flood forecasting initiative over the past several months, and sent numerous public alerts to people in impacted regions across the country. These alerts provide timely, updated, and critical information that can help users make informed decisions on their safety, and that of their families and friends, Google on Friday said in a statement.

Any user in the affected region having an Android smartphone with location services enabled will receive these alerts, it added. Various parts of the country, including Assam and Bihar, are grappling with floods.

"We are currently issuing these notifications in English, Hindi, and Bengali, depending on the device language and location of users," Google said. Users can also use Search to enter a query on a flood-affected area to see key information on the current situation in that region, it added. If there is a current flooding situation in the area, the user will see a visual overview of key information, including the rise or fall in the water level in the next day with a description of the recent situation containing specific guidance.

A colour-coded map indicating the flooded areas is also shown and clicking on this map opens a larger, more detailed view in Google Maps where users can zoom in to get a better understanding of water levels in specific regions, the statement said. "We continue to remain committed to using technology to help people especially during natural disasters, and continue to work closely with local authorities to bring timely, relevant, and useful information to people who most need it," it added.

