Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Ties During Seychelles Visit

Indian Naval Ships INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak have concluded their port visit to Port Victoria, Seychelles, after taking part in a series of professional engagements, ceremonial events and community outreach activities during the country's National Day and Golden Jubilee celebrations.

A marching contingent and the Naval Band from INS Tarkash participated in the National Day Parade on 28 June 2026, attended by the Prime Minister of India as the Guest of Honour. The participation highlighted the close maritime relationship and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles, reflecting years of cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

Hydrographic expertise and community service highlighted

During the visit, INS Ikshak welcomed more than 300 visitors onboard, allowing them to learn about the ship's hydrographic survey capabilities and the Indian Navy's role in supporting hydrographic cooperation across the Indian Ocean.

The crew of INS Ikshak also carried out a community outreach programme in coordination with the High Commission of India in Seychelles. A health camp was organised at the English River Home, where residents received basic medical support along with first-aid kits and essential supplies. The initiative reflected the Indian Navy's commitment to supporting local communities alongside its operational engagements.

Visit reinforces India's MAHASAGAR vision

The successful deployment of INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region under the Government of India's MAHASAGAR vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

The visit also demonstrated the Indian Navy's continued focus on improving interoperability, enhancing maritime security, supporting capacity building and expanding defence cooperation with Seychelles. Through operational collaboration and people-centric initiatives, the deployment further strengthened the longstanding partnership between the two countries.