NHAI Expands Barrier-Free Tolling on Delhi–Jaipur Highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced its Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi–Jaipur section of National Highway-48 in Rajasthan, marking another step towards faster and technology-driven highway travel. The launch follows the successful rollout of Rajasthan's first MLFF system at Daulatpura Toll Plaza on 19 June 2026.

NHAI is also preparing to upgrade the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza on the same highway to the MLFF system. Once completed, motorists travelling on the busy Delhi–Jaipur corridor will experience uninterrupted, barrier-free movement across multiple toll locations without stopping their vehicles.

Faster journeys with automated toll collection

The MLFF system replaces traditional toll barriers with an automated process that allows vehicles to continue moving while toll charges are collected digitally. The technology combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection, reducing the need for manual intervention and improving traffic flow.

The new system cuts waiting time at toll plazas, helping commuters complete their journeys more quickly while also lowering fuel consumption caused by idling vehicles. Smoother traffic movement is also expected to reduce vehicle emissions around toll collection points, supporting cleaner and more efficient highway operations.

FASTag balance remains essential for users

To ensure uninterrupted travel, NHAI has advised motorists to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. If a FASTag has insufficient balance or is found to be invalid or non-functional, an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) will be issued for unpaid toll charges.

Users must clear the applicable toll fee within 72 hours through the designated portal or the Rajmargyatra App. If payment is not made within the specified period, the toll amount will be charged at twice the normal rate for the respective vehicle category.

NHAI said the wider adoption of MLFF is strengthening India's digital highway infrastructure by improving transparency, reducing the operational costs associated with physical toll plazas and making toll collection more efficient. The initiative also supports the Government of India's efforts to deliver technology-enabled public services that improve everyday travel and simplify road transport.