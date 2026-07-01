JP Nadda Calls for Public Movement to Eliminate TB in India

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has called for stronger public participation to eliminate tuberculosis, saying the country's TB-free mission can succeed only when communities, elected representatives and civil society work alongside the healthcare system.

Chairing a review meeting of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and the ongoing 100-day campaign with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Nadda said the remaining gap between government efforts and desired outcomes can only be closed through Jan Bhagidari, or people's participation.

He urged health officials to regularly brief Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and municipal councillors on the TB situation in their constituencies so they can help improve case detection, support treatment adherence and encourage greater community involvement.

AI and local monitoring to strengthen early detection

The Union Minister said every ward should have a designated senior government officer to monitor the campaign's progress and encouraged greater involvement of MY Bharat volunteers to expand awareness and outreach activities at the grassroots level.

He also announced support for increasing the use of handheld X-ray machines integrated with Artificial Intelligence to improve early diagnosis and identify more tuberculosis cases. Nadda stressed that close coordination between the Union government, Delhi administration, district authorities, hospitals and frontline health workers would be essential for effective implementation. He added that campaign messages should be communicated in simple and easily understandable language so they reach more people and encourage wider participation.

Delhi reports large-scale screening drive

Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Aradhana Patnaik, presented the campaign's progress and said AI-based vulnerability mapping using more than 30 region-specific indicators has identified 38 high-risk wards across Delhi's 11 districts, accounting for over 80 percent of the city's high-risk TB burden. She said Delhi has screened 28.83 lakh people, conducted 21.67 lakh chest X-rays and 3.65 lakh molecular (NAAT) tests, while 1.75 lakh tuberculosis patients have been notified under the programme.

Patnaik recommended expanding upfront NAAT testing for all suspected and drug-resistant TB patients, increasing TB preventive treatment for vulnerable groups and household contacts, and strengthening support through Ni-kshay Mitras and MY Bharat volunteers. She also encouraged closer collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations, ward committees and elected representatives to improve community engagement.

Nadda directed officials to hold regular joint review meetings involving hospitals, state authorities and the Union Health Ministry to address implementation challenges, exchange best practices and maintain momentum towards achieving the national goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat.