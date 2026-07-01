ICIEC Highlights Risk Protection to Boost Regional Investment

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) has highlighted the importance of risk mitigation in attracting investment and expanding trade during a high-level discussion held alongside the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The panel discussion, titled "De-Risking Trade & Investment for Regional Prosperity," brought together senior representatives from governments, export credit agencies, development banks, commercial banks, insurers, investors and business leaders.

Discussions centred on how political risk insurance, trade credit insurance and credit enhancement solutions can increase investor confidence, unlock private capital and accelerate infrastructure and industrial projects across Azerbaijan, ICIEC member countries and the wider Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) region. The session aligned with the theme of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings, "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity."

Azerbaijan's growing regional role highlighted

Delivering the keynote address, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev said Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as a regional hub for trade, investment and connectivity. The panel included ICIEC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Berne Union President Yuichiro Akita, Standard Chartered Executive Director Sujithav Sarangi and Specialist Risk Group Global Head of Structured Credit and Political Risks John Lentaigne. The discussion was moderated by Elnur Aliyev, Advisor to the Chairman of KOBIA Azerbaijan.

Participants explored how stronger risk management tools can help convert investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, logistics, information and communication technology, manufacturing and trade into financially viable projects.

ICIEC stresses partnerships for sustainable growth

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla said regional prosperity depends on creating confidence among investors and ensuring projects are financially bankable. He noted that ICIEC's Shariah-compliant insurance and risk mitigation solutions help governments, financial institutions and private investors move projects from planning to implementation.

He added that closer cooperation between public institutions, private investors, insurers and development partners is essential to mobilise long-term capital, reduce investment risks and support sustainable economic growth across member countries.

The discussion concluded that stronger regional integration requires not only infrastructure and investment opportunities but also effective collaboration among stakeholders to manage risks and deliver lasting development outcomes.