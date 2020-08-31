JK Cement Ltd. re-launches its iconic brand JK White Cement in a new avatar: JK Cement WhiteMaxX

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the World's leading White Cement manufacturers, JK Cement has announced a brand refresh for its iconic brand, JK White Cement in its all new avatar - JK Cement WhiteMaxX. One of the most trusted brands in the Country, JK White Cement enjoys an enviable position of market leadership in India and across the Globe. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gotan, Rajasthan as well as in Fujairah, UAE, it is exported to over 43 nations.

Keeping pace with the changing market dynamics and customer expectations, the Company has given a new, fresh dimension to JK White Cement, rendering it a contemporary and differentiated identity, while integrating a critical section of its product line under the 'MaxX' umbrella, thereby bringing uniformity in the brand architecture. Ushering the Brand into the new 'WhiteMaxX' era, the Company has further strengthened its commitment to deliver the maximum for its consumers and stakeholders, i.e. maximum whiteness, maximum strength, and maximum customer delight. "JK White Cement has undoubtedly emerged as one of India's most iconic and trusted Brands, due to its focus on product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership, complimented by relentless brand building efforts. With it being accorded the prestigious title of Superbrand in 2019, it was time that the World witnesses JK White Cement in a new avatar. As the preferred choice of customers for over 3 decades, the re-branding is also firmly rooted in our endeavor to build an even stronger consumer connect," said Niranjan Mishra - Business Head (White Cement Business), while speaking on the launch of JK Cement WhiteMaxX.

Celebrating the youthful and modern persona of JK Cement WhiteMaxX, the brand story has been amplified through a high decibel launch on social media with the #AbSabKuchMaxX campaign besides BTL. The digital campaign included quirky social media content around 'MaxX' and contests to increase the engagement. The campaign across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram garnered a reach of over 10 million. JK Cement, an affiliate of the multi-disciplinary industrial conglomerate JK Organisation, is one of the leading cement manufacturers in the Country. The Company has over four decades of experience in cement manufacturing with an installed Grey Cement capacity of 14 MTPA. The Company is also one of the largest white cement manufacturers in the world and the leading wall putty brand in the world. Other value added products include brands like JK Cement WallMaxX, JK Cement ShieldMaxX, JK Cement GypsoMaxX, JK Cement TileMaxX and JK PrimaxX.

Having established a strong presence in India, the Company made its first international foray with the setting up of a green-field dual process white cement-cum-grey cement plant in the free trade zone at Fujairah, U.A.E to cater to the GCC and African markets. Some of the company's abiding strengths are superior products and a strong Brand name, an extensive marketing and distribution network and their technical know-how.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)