Govt to implement several global emission standards, safety measures in transport vehicles

The government on Saturday said it is in the process of implementing several international standards on emissions and safety measures, including electronic stability control systems and brake assist systems, in transport vehicles. The ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems (ESC) and brake assist systems for relevant categories by next two years, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:40 IST
The government on Saturday said it is in the process of implementing several international standards on emissions and safety measures, including electronic stability control systems and brake assist systems, in transport vehicles. The plans are to bring Indian automotive industry at par with developed nations in such regulations.

"The government has embarked upon a transformational programme of implementing international standards of emission and safety measures in the transport vehicles. As such government is moving on the path of a long-term regulatory road map for the automobile industry to grow and increase its contribution to GDP," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. The ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems (ESC) and brake assist systems for relevant categories by next two years, it said. The notification of ESC for buses has been issued last year. "Draft notification has also been issued for electronic stability control systems for buses, which is likely to be brought into force by April 2023. We are contemplating higher level of safety for all categories of vehicles," the statement said. The ministry has identified certain priority areas for international standardisation in this field, it said and added these include the tyre pressure monitoring system for certain categories of vehicles which is likely to come into force by October this year. The standards for vehicle dimensions and safety of construction equipment vehicles have been notified. Similarly, notifications have already been issued for side stands, foot rests and external projections of 2-wheelers, it said and added these will come into force soon.

The ministry said that the Indian automotive industry has kept pace with these changes and in recent years has undergone a number of changes in the domain of passenger safety, emission control and connected technology. One such highlight is leapfrogging from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms and hence achieving parity with Euro emission norms, it said adding, these changes have also brought this industry at par with Europe, Japan and the US. Further, the much-needed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) have been well received as a positive step by the government, it said. The ministry has already notified a number of regulations for upgrading emission and safety features in Indian automobiles. These include draft notifications for anti-lock braking systems, airbags, speed alert systems, reverse parking assist, crash standards, etc.

