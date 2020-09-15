Left Menu
IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said Prabhu Bank Ltd (PBL), a banking and financial services group in Nepal, has deployed its Finacle Core Banking solution. "Prabhu Bank is now well positioned to scale its retail and corporate operations and provide customers a digital experience, with an enriched product and services portfolio," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:23 IST
IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said Prabhu Bank Ltd (PBL), a banking and financial services group in Nepal, has deployed its Finacle Core Banking solution. "Prabhu Bank is now well positioned to scale its retail and corporate operations and provide customers a digital experience, with an enriched product and services portfolio," Infosys said in a regulatory filing. The solution will help in onboarding new customers and opening new accounts in 15 minutes. Since implementation, PBL has on-boarded more than 1.4 million accounts on the new platform, it added.

**** Wipro to deliver engineering services for OpenNESS * IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it will provide commercial engineering services for the Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) toolkit globally. Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) is a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) software toolkit that was developed by Intel and allows developers to create and deploy applications at the network edge or on-premise edge locations. This open source distribution fosters application innovation, and developer engagement with the ecosystem to create 5G and edge solutions.

Edge computing refers to computing done at or near the source of the data. **** Myntra launches Landmark Group's SHOEXPRESS in India *Online fashion retailer Myntra on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with SHOEXPRESS to offer its range of formal and casual footwear in India. The brand, which is owned by the Landmark Group (a retailer in the Middle East and India), will be available on Myntra from September 17, 2020, a statement said.

Founded in 2009, SHOEXPRESS is one of the fastest-growing brands in the Middle East and will for the first time be available in the Indian retail market, it added. The brand belongs to the same parent company of retail brands like Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, Easy Buy and SPAR..

