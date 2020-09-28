Left Menu
Krishna Consultants announces a mega event-KC's Virtual Edu Expo'20

Taking the right study abroad decision at the right time is quite essential for students aiming to embark on a journey of international education as it is a life - changing decision for the best academic and career prospects.

Updated: 28-09-2020
KC Virtual Edu Expo. Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Taking the right study abroad decision at the right time is quite essential for students aiming to embark on a journey of international education as it is a life - changing decision for the best academic and career prospects. For this an education fair can be one of the best opportunities to check out suitable study options, discover their dream programme, finalise the right university and the study destination. Study abroad aspirants can also meet university representatives from various study destinations, resolve all their queries and get the essential guidelines from the KC Admission Experts thus making it worthwhile.

But due to the unprecedented challenges owing to the present pandemic situation, students are facing great difficulty in the decision-making process as such KC Overseas Education | Krishna Consultants is organizing a Mega Virtual Education Fair on a virtual platform to facilitate a virtual meet of the study abroad aspirants with the universities of their choice. KC's Virtual Edu Expo 2020 where Top International University Delegates from 100 plus Prestigious Universities across 11 countries would Stream Live into the personal computers, laptops, tablets, or smart phones of the study abroad aspirants on 11 October 2020 from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The Virtual Interface will allow students and parents to have a Live Virtual Web Call with the participating universities. Students can seamlessly navigate with instructions given at the help desk and the strong support from the KC team to resolve the technical difficulties if any on the day of the event. This is not all, they will also be able to download brochures, forms, and other collaterals for future reference and sharing with others.

They can get all the details about the right country, university and program for a master's or a bachelor's degree abroad based on their priorities and eligibility. They can also check out for the scholarships, internships, part time work options, post study visa extension, standardized test preparations and overseas education loan possibility. In short this is a chance to go global staying at home and utilize KC's Virtual Platform to the fullest to attend the Global Education Fair.

Whether students want to study in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, Ireland, Dubai, any other European or Asian country, KC Overseas Education can give complete assistance for 29 study destinations in the world. With 41 offices across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh we are well within the reach of students from South Asia. So, aspirants from all these countries can connect to us for this event.

Lock the date: 11th October 2020 from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm to attend KC's Virtual Edu Expo and grab the opportunity to apply for 2021 Intakes. For further details students can check our website www.studies-overseas.com and register online for this free virtual event on http://expo.studies-overseas.com/.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

