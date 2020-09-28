Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat

Global equity markets surged and the dollar fell from two-month highs Monday as investors moved into the shares of beaten-down sectors such as banks and travel stocks on the heels of a sharp stock market sell-off the week before.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat

Global equity markets surged and the dollar fell from two-month highs Monday as investors moved into the shares of beaten-down sectors such as banks and travel stocks on the heels of a sharp stock market sell-off the week before. Asian shares gained, with Chinese shares boosted by data over the weekend showing China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth consecutive month in August.

"We’re seeing a bit of a relief rally," said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital. "Things got oversold perhaps a little bit in the short term." "We saw quite a lot of exuberance in July and August, with prices particularly of tech stocks rising and that then has come off a little bit recently," he said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.79% following broad gains in Asia and Europe. The STOXX 600's banking stock index was up 4.4%, after hitting a fresh all-time low on Friday.

In midmorning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 488.98 points, or 1.8%, to 27,662.94; the S&P 500 gained 54.73 points, or 1.66%, to 3,353.19; and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.86 points, or 1.49%, to 11,076.42. Hotels, banks, and airline stocks all gained more than the broad market, with shares of Delta Air Lines Inc up nearly 4% and Bank of America Corp up nearly 2.5%.

The dollar index fell, erasing some of last week's gains, down 0.4% on the day at 94.157 at 7:54 a.m. EDT (1154 GMT) . Investors remain broadly cautious in light of rising new COVID-19 infections in Europe, which pose the risk of further restrictions on activity.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.661%, from 0.659% late on Friday. "You're seeing a nice bounce for stocks, but it’s more of an oversold bounce, and the bond market is still apprehensive about totally buying in on this equity move," given the uncertainty over additional fiscal stimulus in the United States and the Nov. 3 presidential election, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.62% to $40.50 per barrel and Brent was at $42.14, up 0.52% on the day.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

"Or gas them": Germany's far-right AfD fires official over migrant comment

Germanys hard right Alternative for Germany AfD party fired an official on Monday who had been caught on a hidden camera discussing gassing refugees. In footage, recorded secretly by ProSieben television in February, Christian Lueth, then a...

Democrats attack Trump on taxes ahead of first debate with Biden

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years.Citing ta...

Rugby-Exeter's Baxter calls for end to COVID-19 testing in Premiership

Professional rugby players should no longer be tested for COVID-19 as there is no evidence of mass outbreaks within healthy Premiership squads, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said. Premiership squads have been tested every week ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 5 lakh J&K residents stranded elsewhere brought back so far

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back more than 5 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, official data showedAs many as&#160;&#160;5,13,157 residents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020