Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound flattens against dollar after BOE's Bailey comments

It slipped 0.6% versus the euro to 91.4 pence as the single currency strengthened against the dollar Trade had earlier opened on a more positive note as Britain kicked off three days of negotiations on its trade agreement with the European Union, with some analysts growing hopeful of a deal. Talks on a joint legal text of trade agreement, which will also cover energy links and transport, will last until Friday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:55 IST
Pound flattens against dollar after BOE's Bailey comments

Sterling erased earlier gains against the dollar on Tuesday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned the economic recovery may not be as strong going forward and did not entirely rule out using sub-zero interest rates if needed.

Britain's economic activity was probably about 7-10% weaker than before the coronavirus pandemic in the July-September period, Bailey said in an online speech to Queen's University Belfast. While he did not rule out using negative interest rates, he said the central bank was realistic about the potential challenges to the banking system.

Sterling was just 0.1% higher at $1.2844 by 1500 GMT after hitting $1.2902 earlier. It slipped 0.6% versus the euro to 91.4 pence as the single currency strengthened against the dollar Trade had earlier opened on a more positive note as Britain kicked off three days of negotiations on its trade agreement with the European Union, with some analysts growing hopeful of a deal.

Talks on a joint legal text of trade agreement, which will also cover energy links and transport, will last until Friday morning. EU negotiators have signalled that they are willing to begin work on a joint legal text of trade agreement before talks resume, the Times reported on Tuesday. "This week is a very, very important week for the pound as we slowly grind toward the day of true Brexit," MUFG analysts said.

"In negotiations and given the political capital that (Prime Minister Boris) Johnson is losing in the fight against COVID we see the balance as having shifted more in favour of a deal." Some analysts noted, however, that Britain still faced a few sticking points on negotiations.

"There is cautious optimism but is there going to be significant progress made by Friday, that is the real question," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale. "Clearly if there is enough progress by Friday, that will be bullish for the pound."

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed on Tuesday.The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He i...

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

In New York City, excitement mixes with uncertainty as more schools open

Young students lined up outside a public elementary school in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, sporting an array of colorful masks as they waited with their parents to re-enter the classroom for the first time in six months. It was a mix of exc...

Air leaking from International Space Station but no danger to crew - Roscosmos agency

The International Space Station is leaking air in above-normal volumes, but the leak presents no danger to the Russian-American crew, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday. The leak has been localised to one section of a servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020