Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set the first day of the European Union summit on Thursday as the deadline to get a trade and security deal to replace its EU membership that expired on January 31. A transition period is set to come to an end on January 1, forcing negotiators to work fast if any deal still is to get legislative approval and legal vetting in the little time left.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:08 IST
Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit, but Spoiler Alert!: most likely nothing will happen. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set the first day of the European Union summit on Thursday as the deadline to get a trade and security deal to replace its EU membership that expired on January 31.

A transition period is set to come to an end on January 1, forcing negotiators to work fast if any deal still is to get legislative approval and legal vetting in the little time left. EU leaders opening their two-day summit have left the talks to the bloc's negotiating team, but with the need for haste they are aiming to reinject vigor into negotiations that have been sluggish on the most important issues.

Beyond the call for speed, the leaders are also set to flaunt their unity, something Britain has failed to dent during years of talks on the withdrawal conditions and now on a bare trade deal with the new non-member. It is indicative that Johnson's call that October 15 would be the deadline has made precious little impact.

Johnson's office said after a video call with EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen that the prime minister “looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European (Summit) and would reflect before setting out the U.K,.s next steps." Few doubt that Johnson will lean toward continuing the talks for a few more weeks. The negotiations remain in a deep rut over fundamental differences on the issues of state aid, common standards of regulation and fisheries. Both sides acknowledge that little progress was made over the past two weeks on those key issues.

Johnson's office said that the prime minister in his talks with the two EU leaders “expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks.” A trade deal has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of jobs and not exacerbate the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the EU says Britain is trying to retain the advantages of EU membership without the commitment to play by the bloc's rules.

Britain says it is baffled it can't get a quick deal with generous free trade concessions like Canada got a few years ago. But EU nations like France want the access of U.K. companies to the EU market to be very strict because of the nation's sheer proximity and the similarity in goods and service that are traded.

They want to make sure British firms won't be able to undercut their continental rivals with weaker environmental and social regulation and excessive state subsidies. France is viewed, especially by Britain, as one of the nations most unwilling to compromise, especially on the issue of French boats' access to British fishing waters.

Since last month, the member states have also become ardent in demanding legal guarantees on governance of any deal after Johnson introduced legislation in September that breaches the Brexit withdrawal agreement he himself signed with the EU only last year. It left trust in the Johnson government shattered, and the European Parliament, which must approve any deal, has vowed not to approve any trade deal if the U.K. government doesn't withdraw this legislation. Britain says it will keep the legislation, with the option to use it if necessary.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Froome confirmed in Ineos-Grenadiers's Vuelta roster, Roglic on for Jumbo-Visma

The Vuelta a Espana looks set to turn into a Jumbo-Visma v Ineos-Grenadiers battle as Chris Froome was confirmed in the squad for his last race with the British outfit on Thursday. The four-time Tour de France champion, who has been struggl...

Soccer-German second tier game postponed with Osnabrueck players in quarantine

Germanys second division game between hosts VfL Osnabrueck and Darmstadt planned for Sunday has been postponed due to the majority of players from the home team having to go into quarantine, the German Football League DFL said on Thursday. ...

WNS Q2 net profit up 1.7 pc to USD 29.2 mn

Business process management major WNS Holdings on Thursday posted a 1.7 per cent rise in net profit to USD 29.2 million for the September quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of USD 28....

UN: Europe's pandemic restrictions are 'absolutely necessary'

The head of the World Health Organizations Europe office said the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken across the continent, calling them absolutely necessary to stop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020