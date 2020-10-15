Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU needs coordinated rules on quarantines, tests - EU executive chief

The European Union needs to establish common rules on quarantines and COVID-19 testing to end a confusing patchwork of rules across the bloc, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:58 IST
EU needs coordinated rules on quarantines, tests - EU executive chief

The European Union needs to establish common rules on quarantines and COVID-19 testing to end a confusing patchwork of rules across the bloc, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The situation in Europe was becoming "more worrisome", but EU countries had at least agreed a common "traffic light" system to guide them on whether non-essential travellers such as tourists were coming from safe or risky regions.

"I think it is also necessary that there will be an agreement on the time of quarantine or the necessity of testing. Here I call on the stakeholders that we also find an agreement. This is important," Von der Leyen told reporters before the start of a two-day meeting of EU leaders.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Tighter controls could save hundreds of thousands of lives across Europe before February, the World Health Organization said, as the continent battles an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. With new infections hitting about 100,000 daily, ...

Vaiko, PMK oppose Tamil star reprising Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is facing opposition over him signing up to play the lead role in the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 with some political parties in Tamil Nadu on Thursday alleging that the sports star was ...

Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31 wil...

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday set an October 22 vote on Amy Coney Barretts Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trumps pick before the November 3 election. The session is without Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020