Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial coal mining: 1st day of auction sees strong competition;Vedanta bids most for Odisha mine

Vedanta made highest bid for Radhikapur West mine at 21 per cent revenue sharing, the coal ministry said in a statement. Hindalco Industries bid the highest for Chakla coal mine in Jharkhand at 14.25 percent revenue sharing, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:03 IST
Commercial coal mining: 1st day of auction sees strong competition;Vedanta bids most for Odisha mine

The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining which kickstarted on Monday saw Vedanta bidding the highest for a mine in Odisha, while Hindalco bid the most for a block in Jharkhand. Vedanta made highest bid for Radhikapur West mine at 21 per cent revenue sharing, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Hindalco Industries bid the highest for Chakla coal mine in Jharkhand at 14.25 percent revenue sharing, it added. With regard to MarkiMangli II mine in Maharashtra, Yazdani International big the highest at 30.75 per cent revenue sharing. JMS Mining Pvt Ltd bid the highest for Urtan mine in Madhya Pradesh at 10.50 per cent revenue sharing, it said.

For Takli Jena Bellora North and Takli Jena Bellora South block in Maharashtra, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Ltd made the highest bid of 30.75 per cent revenue sharing. All the five blocks will generate an annual revenue of Rs 1,556.68 crore for the states, the ministry said.

The blocks put on auction by the ministry generated wide interest from bidders who had submitted their bids for various blocks on offer. "The technical bids submitted were evaluated and the list of technically qualified bidders was declared. Pursuant to this, Ministry of Coal has commenced the electronic auction of the coal mines for commercial purpose today at 11:00 AM," it said. The first day auction witnessed strong competition, with auction of some of the mines going on for more than three to four hours.

"In all the mines auctioned, the final offer received is above 10 per cent signalling strong demand of coal mines in the market," it noted. Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises and Agarwal Mining were also in the race for the Chakla coal block. In case of Radhikapur (West) coal block, besides Vedanta, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and two other firms had put in bids.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opens India's coal sector to private players, and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance. The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment over the next five to seven years. The launch of the auction process not only marks the beginning of unlocking of the country's coal sector from the lockdown of decades but aims at making India the largest exporter of coal, the prime minister had said.

Despite being the world's fourth-largest producer, India is the second-largest importer of the dry-fuel. The coal ministry had later revised the list of mines to be auctioned..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

We will have bigger, better party next year: Shah Rukh Khan on turning 55

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday thanked his fans for their continued love as he turned 55, promising a bigger and better party on his next birthday. Khans birthday has been an annual ritual with fans crowding outside his Bandra...

Five people from UP killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat; eight injured

Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryanas Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar ...

Ukraine's leader warns of "bloody chaos" if anti-graft laws are not restored

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Monday that Ukraine could slide into bloody chaos if parliament does not restore anti-corruption reforms which he says are vital to keep foreign aid flowing.Zelenskiy has asked parliament to vote to d...

U.S. Supreme Court hands narrow win to Black Lives Matter activist over protest incident

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson in his ongoing effort to avoid a lawsuit filed by a police officer injured during a 2016 protest in Louisiana triggered by the police killing of a Black ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020