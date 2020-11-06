Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St rally set to pause as jobs growth slows, eyes on election result

Cannabis-related stocks, which have been identified by analysts as potential winners under a Biden administration, were set to extend sharp gains from Thursday. Coty Inc jumped 14.4% as the cosmetics maker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, while T-Mobile US Inc gained 5.7% after adding more phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rally set to pause as jobs growth slows, eyes on election result
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes were set to take a breather on Friday after surging more than 7% this week as monthly payrolls data underlined the scale of the economic challenge awaiting America's next president. Democrat Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes.

The Labor Department's closely watched report showed U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October in the absence of new fiscal stimulus and as daily COVID-19 infections set new records in the United States. U.S. stock index futures trimmed some losses as the number of new jobs added beat economists' forecasts, but S&P 500 e-minis were still down 0.26% by 9:06 a.m. ET. Dow e-minis and Nasdaq 100 e-minis shed 0.06% and 0.58%, respectively.

"The market has been up so much this week, it's due for a break," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in Cleveland. The benchmark S&P 500 is on course for its best week since April, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has jumped 6.5% since the Nov. 3 election as the prospect of a policy gridlock in Washington eased worries about tighter regulations on companies.

Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual in Sydney, said markets had already moved to price in a Biden presidency and a divided Congress. "We can get all of the good things about a Biden presidency, such as stable leadership and foreign policy, without any of the bad things from the far Left of his party, such as taxation," he said.

Technology mega-caps including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc edged lower in premarket trading after logging strong gains this week. While a fiscal stimulus package is still widely expected post-election, the size of a deal reached in a divided Congress is likely to be smaller than it would be under a Democrat-led Congress. That could pressure the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further, analysts said.

The central bank on Thursday kept its loose monetary policy intact and again pledged to do whatever it can to sustain an economy crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cannabis-related stocks, which have been identified by analysts as potential winners under a Biden administration, were set to extend sharp gains from Thursday.

Coty Inc jumped 14.4% as the cosmetics maker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, while T-Mobile US Inc gained 5.7% after adding more phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter. Electronic Arts Inc slumped 7.1% after the video game maker fell short of quarterly sales estimates.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maradu flats: SC extends mandate of one member committee till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till further orders the mandate of one-member committee of retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K Balakrishnan Iyer constituted to determine the compensation paid to flat owners of Maradu municipality...

Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Curtrail Hudson, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Kansas City...

North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear

More than a quarter million Danes went into lockdown Friday in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals....

Centre asks states to expand new age courses in training centres

The Centre has asked states to further expand the new-age courses across their respective training centres to skill and upskill the youth, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Friday. The aim is to keep in pace wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020