Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to jump as tech stocks snap back

Nasdaq 100 futures were up more than 1%, while technology mega-caps including Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, the so-called stay-at-home winners, also gained about 1% in premarket trading. Encouraging data from a late-stage vaccine earlier this week prompted a rotation away from technology names, and lifted demand for stocks sensitive to economic growth, as well as those that have lagged this year such as energy, financials and industrials.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:24 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to jump as tech stocks snap back

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. Nasdaq 100 futures were up more than 1%, while technology mega-caps including Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, the so-called stay-at-home winners, also gained about 1% in premarket trading.

Encouraging data from a late-stage vaccine earlier this week prompted a rotation away from technology names, and lifted demand for stocks sensitive to economic growth, as well as those that have lagged this year such as energy, financials and industrials. The top U.S. infectious disease specialist urged caution until a vaccine can be approved and distributed, as California and several states across the U.S. Midwest tightened restrictions.

"It will be a long time before we can get a sizable part of the population inoculated with the vaccine... but it does speak to a slightly brighter future," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. Markets, which also got a boost after Democrat Joe Biden was projected the winner of the U.S. election on Saturday, have also shrugged off legal challenges from President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party retained control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but investors are more focused on Senate races in Georgia in January that could determine if major Democratic priorities like a large coronavirus aid bill would be passed by Congress. At 08:26 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.71% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 0.86%.

Lyft Inc jumped 5.7% after the ride-hailing app said it was working on a new service to take a slice of the burgeoning food-delivery market, as it works to make up for a drop in quarterly revenue. Chip stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc, rose between 1% and 2% after suffering sharp losses a day earlier.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...

'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said if the State targets individuals then they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them and asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting personal lib...

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended SeptemberThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the y...

NDA to form new govt in Bihar next week with Nitish back as CM

With the NDA getting a comfortable majority in the Bihar assembly, all eyes are now on the formation of the next government which will likely be sworn in soon after the Diwali festivities get over later this week, informed sources said here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020