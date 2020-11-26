Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low-cost carrier FlyDubai begins Israel flights after deal

The Palestinians largely have viewed the normalization efforts of the UAE, as well as Bahrain and Sudan, as a stab in the back from their fellow Arabs. The Emiratis at the time of the deal described it as “halting the annexation” of West Bank land claimed by the Palestinians in exchange for Emirati recognition.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:15 IST
Low-cost carrier FlyDubai begins Israel flights after deal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The low-cost carrier FlyDubai began regular flights to Tel Aviv on Thursday, the latest sign of the normalization deal taking hold between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. FlyDubai flight No. FZ1163 landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 11:38 a.m. after a 3 hour, 20 minute flight. It received a water salute by the ground crew. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then met FlyDubai's CEO Gaith al-Gaith, who was aboard the flight.

The return flight FZ1164, taking just over 2½ hours, arrived at Dubai International Airport at 6:37 p.m. Israeli tourists waved their Israeli passports to journalists watching them arrive at baggage claim. Israeli carrier El Al is scheduled to begin flights in December to Dubai, the skyscraper-studded tourist hub of the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms including Abu Dhabi.

The UAE and Israel formalized their efforts to normalize relations in September at a White House event organized by President Donald Trump. The two countries had quiet relations prior, but in the time since, telephone calls now connect between the countries, tourists are starting to arrive and business delegations are seeking deals in both countries. Largely left out of the accord are the Palestinians, who have a decades-long conflict with Israel in seeking their own independent state. The Palestinians largely have viewed the normalization efforts of the UAE, as well as Bahrain and Sudan, as a stab in the back from their fellow Arabs.

The Emiratis at the time of the deal described it as "halting the annexation" of West Bank land claimed by the Palestinians in exchange for Emirati recognition. Netanyahu, however, has insisted that Israel has only suspended its plans to annex West Bank settlements..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lalu Yadav shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from hospital director's bungalow

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS from Kelly bungalow RIMS Directors bungalow in Ranchi on Thursday.Yadav was shifted to Kelly bungalow in Ranchi ...

Motor racing-F1 driver salary cap should not handicap sport's top talent, says Hamilton

Any proposed cap on the salaries of Formula One drivers should be careful not to hold back the sports top talent, newly crowned seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.Formula One has been discussing a cap on driver salaries as...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

JK BJP youth wing demands demolition of Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence

The youth wing of the BJP on Thursday demanded the demolition of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullahs house here, alleging that it has been built over encroached government land. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdulla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020