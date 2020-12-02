Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares dip; FTSE 100 outperforms on UK vaccine approval

London's blue-chip index outperformed regional peers, up 0.1% after Britain said the vaccine will be rolled out from next week, and as the pound slid on Brexit trade deal uncertainty. "As vaccines get approved and rolled out, the outlook for the economy should improve," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:56 IST
European shares dip; FTSE 100 outperforms on UK vaccine approval

European shares slipped on Wednesday as investors took stock following a near 14% rally last month, while shares in BioNTech surged after UK became the first country to approve its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer. London's blue-chip index outperformed regional peers, up 0.1% after Britain said the vaccine will be rolled out from next week, and as the pound slid on Brexit trade deal uncertainty.

"As vaccines get approved and rolled out, the outlook for the economy should improve," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics. The FTSE 100 has been inching towards pre-pandemic levels, having recovered 60% from March lows.

BioNtech's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 7.5%, compared with a 0.5% fall for Germany's benchmark DAX index . Data showing a higher-than-expected rebound in retail sales in Europe's largest economy in October did little to cheer investors. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%, with auto stocks leading declines as carmaker Volkswagen slipped 2.1% amid uncertainty about top management.

"(The moves) come against the backdrop of a few weeks of very sharp rallies in European markets on the vaccine, so it's not unusual that there will be days when the rally moderates slightly," Gambarini said. "I certainly don't think this will be the beginning of a correction, as more positive news will probably be coming our way regarding the vaccines."

Stimulus developments were also on the radar after the New York Times reported that U.S. President elect Joe Biden said his priority was getting a generous coronavirus aid package through Congress even before he takes office in January. Biden added he will not act immediately to remove the Phase 1 trade agreement with China reached by President Donald Trump, according to the report. A tariff war between the world's two biggest economies had roiled markets and slowed global economic growth.

Investors also kept an eye on moves by Britain and the European Union as Brexit trade talks were still stuck. "A deal still hangs in the balance" the EU's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday. The bloc had said it would launch contingency measures on Wednesday or Thursday, if unable to reach an agreement by then.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. In an interview to PTI,&#160;Ku...

Leopard hiding inside Dehradun airport rescued

A leopard, which had strayed into the Jollygrant airport and hid itself in a pipe inside its premises, has been rescued by Forest Department personnel, officials said on Wednesday. Terrified by the high decibel sound of incoming and outgoin...

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Interpol warns that COVID-19 vaccines could be targeted by criminals

The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned on Wednesday that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots. Interpol, which is headquartered in France, said it had issued a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020