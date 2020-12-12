Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish ski stations set to open next week despite COVID-19 restrictions

Ski resorts have become a divisive issue in Europe as some countries like France, Germany and Italy have shut them after some ski stations became COVID-19 breeding grounds last winter, helping the early spread of the illness in Europe. Privately owned Baqueira Beret, in the Pyrenees near the French border, said on its website it will open on Monday, though it will limit the number of skiers to guarantee social distance.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 00:20 IST
Spanish ski stations set to open next week despite COVID-19 restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Some Spanish ski stations, including exclusive Baqueira Beret favoured by the royal family, are set to open from next week while observing nationwide coronavirus restrictions. Ski resorts have become a divisive issue in Europe as some countries like France, Germany and Italy have shut them after some ski stations became COVID-19 breeding grounds last winter, helping the early spread of the illness in Europe.

Privately owned Baqueira Beret, in the Pyrenees near the French border, said on its website it will open on Monday, though it will limit the number of skiers to guarantee social distance. "The starting shot of the winter 2020-2021 will be fired on December 14," the resort said on Friday.

Spain's Sierra Nevada resort in Andalusia said it will open to skiers next Friday. Switzerland has said it will open its ski resorts.

Austria announced this month that skiing will be allowed from Dec. 24. But Austrian hotels will stay closed until Jan. 7 and visits from abroad will likely be much reduced given quarantine requirements for people from countries with more than 100 cases per 100,000 - which include Germany, France and Italy. Austria's Ischgl resort was seen as a virus hotspot last winter.

Pyrenean microstate Andorra, whose economy relies heavily on winter sports, has not set a date yet for opening resorts but it will not be before January. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said after ordering resorts in his country closed that police would make random border checks to prevent people leaving the country to go skiing in neighbouring countries.

Castex said after meeting with ski station representatives on Friday that the government was considering opening the resorts from Jan. 7. Spain's Aragon region, which also borders France, has not decided when - or if - the slopes will open before Christmas.

Ski workers in Aragon plan a protest on Saturday to press their regional government, saying they will form a giant SOS Snow to try to rescue their jobs.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020