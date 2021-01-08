Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. suspends French tariffs over digital services tax

The U.S. Trade Representative's office (USTR) said on Thursday that the 25% tariffs on imports of the French goods, which are valued at around $1.3 billion annually, would be suspended indefinitely. Washington announced the tariffs in July after concluding a French digital services tax (DST) would harm firms such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon .

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 01:06 IST
U.S. suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States has indefinitely suspended 25% tariffs on French cosmetics, handbags and other imports it had planned in retaliation for a digital services tax Washington says will harm U.S. tech firms, as it investigates similar taxes elsewhere. The U.S. Trade Representative's office (USTR) said on Thursday that the 25% tariffs on imports of the French goods, which are valued at around $1.3 billion annually, would be suspended indefinitely.

Washington announced the tariffs in July after concluding a French digital services tax (DST) would harm firms such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon . The USTR said suspending the action against France, which had been due to come into force on Jan. 6, will allow it to pursue a coordinated response in 10 investigations involving other countries, including India, Italy, Britain and Turkey.

"The U.S. Trade Representative has decided to suspend the tariffs in light of the ongoing investigation of similar DSTs adopted or under consideration in ten other jurisdictions," the USTR said in a statement. "Those investigations have significantly progressed, but have not yet reached a determination on possible trade actions," it said, adding its aim to achieve a "coordinated response in all of the ongoing DST investigations."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire took note of the postponement, adding, "We view these sanctions as not legitimate under WTO rules. We are once again calling for a global solution to trade disputes between the United States and Europe that will only make losers, particularly during this time of crisis" EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a tweet that he took note of the postponement and that the European Union was willing to work with Washington to find a global solution for fair taxation of the digital sector.

"The EU stands ready to explore all options should the U.S. unilaterally apply these trade measures," he said. The USTR said on Wednesday that it had concluded digital services taxes adopted by India, Italy and Turkey also discriminate against U.S. companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles, paving the day for potential retaliatory tariffs.

But it held off on announcing any specific tariff actions and said it would continue to evaluate all available options. The probes are among several still-open USTR Section 301 investigations that could lead to tariffs before President Donald Trump leaves office or early in the administration of incoming President-elect Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter UK from October -The Telegraph

European Union citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter Britain from October amidst growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, the Telegraph reported httpsbit.ly3q5gdod on Thursday.British interior minister Pr...

Brazilian study says Sinovac COVID-19 jab 78% effective

A vaccine candidate made by Chinas Sinovac is 78 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19, according to results of a study announced Thursday by Brazilian state health officials seeking federal approval of the shot.More than 12,000...

Saudi Arabia: UN rights expert welcomes ‘positive first step’ toward détente in Gulf

I am encouraged by the recent decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to open land, sea and airspace borders with Qatar and invite Qatars Emir to attend the Gulf Cooperation Councils GCC summit in Saudi Arabia, which apparently could not ...

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers of both parties have raised the prospect of ousting President Donald Trump from office, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasnt removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.Though Trump has less than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021