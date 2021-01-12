Usher in This New Year With Home Credit’s Easy Finance Options

New Delhi, Delhi, India– Business Wire India• Celebrate the harvest season of Lohri, Pongal & Makar Sankranti with simple, transparent & accessible financing options from Home Credit• Avail quick and easy loans with Home Credit’s Ujjwal Card to avail instant limit on loans• Innovative health insurance offerings like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Family Healthcare Insurance and Pocket size premium powered by Credit linked Health Plan & Group Guard InsuranceIndia being a land of festivals and mythological legends, sees various festivals in different parts of the country. As we all come together to start the year with festivals of Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti with the hope to rebuild a healthier world, Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia and committed to drive financial inclusion in India, is gearing up to celebrate with great zeal and fervor with its bouquet of innovative products and offerings for its customers.

The pandemic has driven a sudden realization around the significance of healthy mind and body. Home Credit’s new offerings under its health insurance portfolio like: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Family Healthcare Insurance and Pocket size premium powered by Credit linked Health Plan & Group Guard Insurance policy, aim to provide financial security to customers and their families by enabling them with better access to medical care.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Family Healthcare Insurance covers are offered on an individual and family floater basis. Home Credit customers can cover themselves for a Sum Insured starting from Rs. 3 Lakh up to Rs. 5 Lakh. The policy comes with a hospitalization cover for illnesses (including COVID-19) and accidental injuries along with a Hospital Cash Benefit of Rs. 500 per day alongwith coverage of daycare expenses for procedures/surgeries opted at a Hospital or Daycare center. The policy is applicable for Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Hospitalization expenses as well.

Pocket Insurance called Credit linked Health plan and Group Guard Insurance by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance starts with a premium of approximately Rs. 300 available in 5 variants – Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper which can be opted by customers depending on their needs and requirements. These Pocket size Insurance options can be claimed for hospital cash allowance, critical illness cover, personal accident cover and accidental hospitalization. Maximum coverage amount goes up to Rs. 1 lakh depending on the type of Pocket Insurance availed.

What better way to start the year with ease, convenience and paper less application process of a virtual EMI card-Ujjwal Card from Home Credit. This will certainly fulfil the dreams and aspirations of many, as loans & monthly outstanding can be easily tracked. With Ujjwal Card, customers can avail instant limit to buy smartphones & home appliances across brands that are in partnership with Home Credit.

The company has served over 11.3 million customers with various flexible loan options. Being a leader in the financing business of sub Rs. 10,000 category, Home Credit provides plethora of hassle-free financing options from a strong network of around 31,500 points-of-sale (PoS) present over 350 cities. The company is committed to drive credit penetration and broaden financial inclusion through responsible lending in the country.

