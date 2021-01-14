Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level

The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit beat pre-pandemic levels, boosted by China's resurgence and solid demand for comfortable clothing such as stretchy jogging pants. Fast Retailing's profit in the three months through November rose to 113.1 billion yen ($1.09 billion), up 23% from a year earlier when the novel coronavirus outbreak had yet to emerge.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:10 IST
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level
Representative image

The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit beat pre-pandemic levels, boosted by China's resurgence and solid demand for comfortable clothing such as stretchy jogging pants.

Fast Retailing's profit in the three months through November rose to 113.1 billion yen ($1.09 billion), up 23% from a year earlier when the novel coronavirus outbreak had yet to emerge. That beat the market's consensus view of 104.7 billion yen, although quarterly sales of 619.8 billion yen missed expectations for 640 billion yen, according to the average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv.

Fast Retailing has widely been viewed as one of the most resilient retailers amid the global virus pandemic, despite suffering a hit in the early days from its dependence on China for both manufacturing and sales. It runs about 800 Uniqlo stores in mainland China, roughly the same number as in its home market, Japan.

Both nations escaped the brunt of the explosive outbreaks suffered by other markets such as the United States and Europe, meaning Uniqlo - which has yet to gain traction there - has been spared the worst of the global retail downturn. The company said it booked a "large" profit gain in mainland China in the quarter, helped by strong demand for warm clothing and growth in online sales.

Both Uniqlo and cheaper sister brand GU have benefited from strong demand for the kind of comfortable wear favoured by stay-at-home workers and students, such as loose-fitting T-shirts and stretchy pants. Fast Retailing said its AIRism masks made with breathable fabric, as well as a sell-out collection with designer Jil Sander, helped pull customers to stores in Japan in the quarter.

It maintained its forecast for 2.2 trillion yen in sales and operating profit of 245 billion yen for its fiscal year through August. ($1=104.0100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 10.6 to Rs 1,145.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for deliver...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the cou...

Tash Farrant returns to England squad, Anya Shrubsole ruled out of New Zealand tour

England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...

China denies entry to two WHO team members after tests, WSJ says

China denied entry to two members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus after both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the Wall Street Journal reported.Chinese officials blocked the duo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021