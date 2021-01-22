Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

The declines come amid signs that more institutional investors are taking steps to invest in the cryptocurrency. BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, plans to add bitcoin futures to the list of eligible investments for two of its funds, company filings Wednesday show.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:29 IST
Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin slumped 10% to a 10-day low before paring some of its losses Thursday as traders feared tighter U.S. regulations. The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was last down 10.6% at $31,724. It has lost about 27% of its value after touching a record $42,000 on Jan. 8.

The pullback comes amid growing concerns that bitcoin is one of a number of financial market price bubbles. Fears that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration could attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies have also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday Janet Yellen, Biden's pick to head the U.S. Treasury, expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies could be used to finance illegal activities. "I think many are used, at least in a transactions sense, mainly for illicit financing, and I think we really need to examine ways in which we can curtail their use and make sure that money laundering does not occur through these channels," said the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Joseph Edwards of cryptocurrency broker Enigma Securities said these comments had a substantial impact. "The action over the last 36 hours or so has largely been rippling outwards from the Janet Yellen comments on crypto," he said, adding that it was still unclear exactly what, if any, moves the Biden administration would take.

"We do think it's probably still just a lapse in momentum rather than a sea change, though," he said. The declines come amid signs that more institutional investors are taking steps to invest in the cryptocurrency.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, plans to add bitcoin futures to the list of eligible investments for two of its funds, company filings Wednesday show. Other asset managers are likely to follow in BlackRock's footsteps and add exposure to bitcoin in their go-anywhere or macro strategies as the cryptocurrency market becomes more developed, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at investment research firm CFRA.

"It's easy to see how strong the performance has been of late and look at a historical asset allocation strategy that would have included a slice of crypto and how returns would have been enhanced as a result," he said. "Large institutional investors are going to be able to tap into the futures market in a way that a retail investor could not do." There are currently no U.S.-based exchange traded funds that directly offer exposure to bitcoin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infras...

U.S. Treasury pick Yellen says domestic investment needed before new trade deals

Janet Yellen, U.S. President Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary, underscored the new administrations intention to focus on domestic investments in workers and infrastructure before embarking on any new free trade agreements.Yellen, w...

Vale and Brazil state do not reach agreement for reparations over deadly dam disaster

Brazilian iron miner Vale SA has not reached an agreement on a settlement for damages regarding a deadly dam disaster and negotiations are currently on hold, an official with the government of Minas Gerais said on Thursday.Over 300 people d...

Ghana: Local police busts "baby harvesting" gang in Accra

The local police of Ghana have busted a massive baby harvesting gang in Accra, according to a report by EuroWeekly.Operated out of hospitals in the capital city of Ghana, the depraved gang included midwives as well as hospital authorities m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021