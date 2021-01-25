France's Macron: Europe needs to be more sovereign

Europe reacted rapidly to the COVID-19 crisis, which showed that it also needs to be more sovereign and more autonomous in areas such as healthcare, energy or technology, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron also told the "Choose France" International Business Summit in a video call that a change of administration in the United States was an opportunity for Europe.

