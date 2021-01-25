France's Macron: Europe needs to be more sovereign

France's Macron: Europe needs to be more sovereignReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:01 IST
Europe reacted rapidly to the COVID-19 crisis, which showed that it also needs to be more sovereign and more autonomous in areas such as healthcare, energy or technology, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
Macron also told the "Choose France" International Business Summit in a video call that a change of administration in the United States was an opportunity for Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
