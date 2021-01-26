Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Scholz congratulates Yellen, wants to tackle digital tax

For Berlin, key issues on the agenda with the U.S. in the coming months are the taxation of the digital economy and a global minimum effective tax for companies. "I am counting on making decisive progress and reaching an agreement at OECD level this summer," Scholz said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:05 IST
Germany's Scholz congratulates Yellen, wants to tackle digital tax

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday welcomed the U.S. Senate confirmation of Janet Yellen as first woman Treasury secretary, voicing hope that she could bring progress in reaching an international agreement on digital taxation. "Congratulations to the United States for making this outstanding choice! Janet Yellen is a very impressive person," Scholz said, adding that he was very much looking forward to working together with the former chair of the Federal Reserve.

Scholz told Reuters that Europe and the United States were natural partners as both shared the same values. "I am convinced that together we are stronger. Together we can achieve more for our citizens," he added. For Berlin, key issues on the agenda with the U.S. in the coming months are the taxation of the digital economy and a global minimum effective tax for companies.

"I am counting on making decisive progress and reaching an agreement at OECD level this summer," Scholz said. "The coronavirus pandemic is showing us once again how important it is for all companies to pay their fair share." The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development outlined last year the first major rewriting in a generation of international rules for taxing cross-border businesses, such as Google, Apple and Facebook.

Nearly 140 countries involved in the talks agreed in October to keep negotiating until mid-2021 after discussions stalled as Washington became reluctant to sign up to an international deal ahead of the U.S. presidential election. As a mid-term goal, Germany wants to see negotiations between the European Union and the U.S. on lowering tariffs and establishing a transatlantic carbon emissions trading scheme which could serve as a blueprint for a global system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...

R-Day: 38 Delhi cops awarded police medal

Thirty-eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medal for their services, officials said. Seventeen have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry PMG, three Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021