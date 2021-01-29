Left Menu

Guinea approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine - Russia's RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:32 IST
Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that Guinea had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, becoming the second African country to do so.

The shot was approved by the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicine of the Republic of Guinea, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said in a statement.

Other countries that have approved the vaccine so far include Algeria, the Palestinian Territories, Venezuela, Serbia, Algeria and Argentina.

