Left Menu

Rama Mohan Rao Amara takes charge as new MD & CEO of SBI Card

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Card on Saturday said Rama Mohan Rao Amara has taken charge as the new MD CEO of the company.His appointment is with effect from January 30, 2021 for a period of two years subject to all the requisite approvals including that of the shareholders.Amara takes over from Ashwini Kumar Tewari, SBI Card said in a release.Amara is a veteran banker, with a successful career spanning over 29 years at State Bank of India SBI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:34 IST
Rama Mohan Rao Amara takes charge as new MD & CEO of SBI Card
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Saturday said Rama Mohan Rao Amara has taken charge as the new MD & CEO of the company.

His appointment is with effect from January 30, 2021 for a period of two years subject to all the requisite approvals including that of the shareholders.

Amara takes over from Ashwini Kumar Tewari, SBI Card said in a release.

Amara is a veteran banker, with a successful career spanning over 29 years at State Bank of India (SBI). Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, he was the Chief General Manager, SBI Bhopal Circle, where he managed two key states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, SBI welcomed Amara as the MD & CEO of SBI Card.

Before Amara, Tewari was heading the country's pure-play credit card player promoted by the country's largest lender SBI.

''The Indian economy is slowly but surely coming out of the grip of the pandemic. With a renewed focus towards cashless and digital payments, the country is firmly on the path to becoming a digital economy.

''Moreover, the Indian credit card market continues to present significant growth potential due to its favourable demographic changes and extremely low credit card penetration rate,'' Amara said.

Amara started his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer. He has expertise in field of credit, risk, and International Banking, both, in India and abroad.

He has had two foreign postings, first in Singapore and later at the US, as CEO of Chicago branch and then as the President and CEO of SBI California. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...

Sonal Barmecha Bags The Power Woman Award for Food and Beverage

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaThe woman who changed the nations idea on healthy eating, SonalBarmecha, has won the award for Power Women 2020 for West India in the Food and Beverage category. The event was held in Mumbai on 27th January 2021 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021