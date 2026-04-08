Electoral Shake-up: Bengal's Voter Roll Revamp and Political Uncertainty

An unprecedented overhaul of West Bengal's voter roll has cast a shadow over the 2026 assembly elections. With over 90.83 lakh names eliminated from the voter list, political landscapes across constituencies are fraught with uncertainty, leaving the TMC and BJP reassessing their strategies.

The state has witnessed a contraction of its electorate from 7.66 crore to 6.77 crore, transforming the electoral battleground that fueled Mamata Banerjee's return to power in 2021. Key TMC strongholds and crucial BJP zones now face potential vulnerability.

Significant voter deletions in minority-heavy districts and the Matua belt pose a challenge to conventional party footholds--compelling both parties to recalibrate their approaches as they grapple with altered voting dynamics in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)