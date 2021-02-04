Left Menu

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Game Changers is a pan India competition for women-led startups. We are excited to collaborate with FICCI-FLO to help build the already flourishing Indian entrepreneurial community, says Rahul Narvekar - Founder CEO, India Network.Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it provides to the growing womens entrepreneurial community in India.To be eligible, startups need to be led by a woman CEO or be women-foundedco-founded.

FICCI-FLO announces 'Game Changers', an award show for women entrepreneurs, in collaboration with India Network
'Game Changers' is a pan India competition for women-led startups. This will offer women entrepreneurs the chance to get their dream project funded through an exclusive group of reputed VCs by pitching to them. Apart from a plaque, this includes mentorship, leadership training, and workshops from reputed organizations to help their business grow. The deadline for applications is Feb 15th, 2021, and the awards in March 2021.

FICCI-FLO is a professional organization with over 8,000 women pan India, across 17 chapters who are either entrepreneurs, professionals, or family-managed businesswomen across industries. Through these awards, the organization aims to recognize & celebrate the zestful entrepreneurial spirit of women entrepreneurs whose ideas and innovations have positively impacted the business and social ecosystem.

''The Game Changer Awards will recognize women who have overcome all odds to build innovative and game-changing products that cater to the needs of the society. This is aligned with FICCI -FLO's mission to promote women entrepreneurs,'' said Maloo Natarajan - Chairperson FICCI-FLO, Mumbai.

The India Network, a platform for people from across the start-up spectrum to connect, collaborate, and co-create has tied-up with FICCI-FLO to host 'Game Changers'. ''Through India Angel Fund, we are focused on investing in women-led startups, having invested in 6 startups with women entrepreneurs already. We are excited to collaborate with FICCI-FLO to help build the already flourishing Indian entrepreneurial community,'' says Rahul Narvekar - Founder & CEO, India Network.

Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it provides to the growing women's entrepreneurial community in India.

To be eligible, startups need to be led by a woman CEO or be women-founded/co-founded. Additionally, startups must be at least at the MVP phase or very close to launching (post-incubation & prior to series-A funding).

Register here now: forms.gle/kdja9qpRUzN7Ftht6About FICCI-FLO: The objective of the organization is to encourage and facilitate women to showcase their talents, skills, experiences, and energies across sectors and verticals of the economy, for a truly inclusive economic growth trajectory. With over 37 years of experience, FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers, etc.

