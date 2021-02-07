Left Menu

India managed to keep its COVID-19 losses to minimum:Javadekar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:46 IST
India managed to keep its COVID-19 losses to minimum:Javadekar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Despite its huge population, Indiahas succeeded in keeping its ''coronavirus-related losses to aminimum'' compared to the USA and other European countries,Union minister Praksh Javadekar said here on Sunday.

Speaking after flagging off a vehicle campaign aimedat dispelling rumours about COVID-19 vaccines, the Informationand Broadcasting Minister said more than 50 lakh healthcareand frontline workers have been inoculated since thevaccination drive began on January 16.

This campaign will also spread awareness about thegovernment's efforts towards achieving the aim of the''aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

Apparently referring to COVID-19 fatalities in India,Javadekar said, ''the whole world is fighting coronavirus.

However, even with its population of 130 crore, India hasmanaged to keep its losses lesser than the USA, and othercountries in Latin America and Europe''.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to1,08,26,363with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while thedaily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily newfatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the dataupdated at 8 am on Sunday showed. Javadekar said a ''new phase of communication'' hasbegun with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination.

''After inoculating healthcare and frontline workers,people above the age of 50 years will be vaccinated, and theentire population later,'' the Union minister said.

Officials said this vehicle campaign intends to takethe message of COVID-19 vaccination and the pandemic-appropriate behaviour to the last mile in Maharashtra.

Artistes of the song and drama division of the I&BMinistry will spread the awareness through folk performancespopular in respective regions of Maharashtra, they said.

Under this campaign, 16 specially-fabricated vans willtravel across 36 districts of the state.

The drive has been designed and implemented by theRegional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information andBroadcasting in collaboration with the World HealthOrganisation, UNICEF and the IEC Division of the Maharashtrahealth department.

The vans will also display messages through LEDscreens. These vehicles will be live tracked through GPS, theofficials said.

Meanwhile, speaking with reporters on the Union Budget2021-22, which was presented in parliament on February 1,Javadekar defended the proposed privatisation of public sectorundertakings.

''The privatisation will help to save tax-payers' moneythat are being spent on the loss-making companies. The Uniongovernment's stand is clear on divesting such entities,'' hesaid.

The BJP leader said such a move on divestment wasdubbed the ''sale of an ornament'' when the Atal BihariVajpayee-led NDA government was in power, but that decisionproved helpful ultimately. ''Such PSU's are not ornaments,'' headded.

When asked about Tesla's proposed entry in KarnatakaandMaharashtra failing to attract the company, he said, ''in acompetition, one wins while another loses.

''However, to attract such investment, states shouldhave friendlyrelationships with foreign companies,'' he said.

Javadekar said the Budget indicates the government'sviews on the aatmanirbhar Bharat.

''We have allocated funds for the infrastructuredevelopment, but did not levy any tax,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

