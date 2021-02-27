Left Menu

Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue: PM Imran

India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to UNSC resolutions, Khan tweeted.We have always stood for peace remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue, Khan said in a series of tweets.India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors after hotline discussions by their Director Generals of Military Operations DGMO.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:09 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and remains ready to move forward to resolve ''all outstanding issues'' through dialogue.

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, ''The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India.'' ''I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions,'' Khan tweeted.

''We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue,'' Khan said in a series of tweets.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors after hotline discussions by their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO). The decision by the two countries came into effect from midnight of February 24/25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

